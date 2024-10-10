New lawsuit filed in federal court connected with E. coli outbreak in Flathead County

KALISPELL — A new lawsuit has been filed in federal court in Missoula after an E. coli outbreak in Flathead County left 22 people infected in July.

The lawsuit filed by Marler-Clark and Bliven law firm represents plaintiff Allen Ball, the personal representative of the estate of his deceased wife, Leayne Ball.

The complaint lists Harbor Grille in Lakeside, Lower Valley Processing in Kalispell and Range Land and Cattle in Columbia Falls as the defendants.

The new lawsuit states that Leayne Ball and her husband Allen were visiting from Arizona when they ate at Harbor Grille on July 7.

Leayne died from complications from an E. coli infection on July 18.

The complaint lists four counts including negligence and strict liability and is also seeking damages for wrongful death and survival actions.