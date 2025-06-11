New proposed Kalispell affordable housing development seeking $8.5M tax credit

KALIPSELL — An affordable housing complex is in the early stages of development on Appleway Drive in Kalispell.

The Outpost at Kalsipell is a proposed 24-unit complex with one and two-bedroom apartments that would be rented to residents under the median income for the area.

A total of 10% of the units will also be reserved for veterans, victims of domestic violence, or youth aging out of foster care.

Grant Schnell from Mach, one of the developing partners on the complex, says the team is applying for $8.5 million from the 2026 Montana Tax Credit Housing Program to begin moving forward on the project.

“So we’re utilizing the state tax credit program to incentivize growth in areas like Kalispell that have seen tons of growth over the last few years, and the goal of it is to keep rents lower,” Schnell said. “So they are capped at 50-60 percent of the area median income, which really targets that workforce housing demographic, and that’s everything from police officers, firefighters, school teachers, servers. Everything we need in this town to survive.”

The development team of Mach and TE Miller found this area would be ideal for an affordable housing complex.

“Right now Flathead County is sitting at a 99.8% average right now for occupancy on affordable housing projects,” Schnell said. “So that’s why we really see the need and the demand here.”

The development team will know if they have received the tax credit in October of this year.