Northwest Montana Job fair provides one-stop shop for veteran services and jobs

KALISPELL — The Northwest Montana Job and Opportunity fair was in Kalispell on Wednesday and this year's job fair had a unique focus on veterans.

The job fair brought out over 55 businesses looking for employees including a section of the fair designated for veteran services.

“You know, we realized it was a great opportunity to bring together our local veteran service providers and help them meet the community, meet their the veterans that are out there in a way that if they're also looking for a job, they can also connect with the services that are available here in the community, and quite a variety of services too,” said Jenn Cronk, Workforce and Special Initiative Director with teh Kalispell Chamber of Commerce.

This allowed veterans to seek out jobs and connect with services in one location.

“Veterans, you know, have have robust skills coming out of the military. And you know, look, if they are looking for a job, they're already going to be coming here, but also they may want to connect with organizations And this is a way for veterans to not have to go to multiple places all across town and the community. It's really a one stop shop today to connect, whether it's with services or with the job, they can do it all right here,” said Cronk

Organizations like the Veterans Directed Care Program were there to offer their services as well as seek out people to hire to provide care for disabled veterans.

“It's very important. We have a lot of disabled veterans in the valley, a lot of veterans in the valley that need help and support from the community. They need help, and we're here to provide that for them,” said Annette Hauer, Veteran Directed Care Program Care Coordinator.