Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsFlathead County

Actions

NTSB issues preliminary report on July 26 West Glacier plane crash that killed 2

The small plane caught fire after colliding with trees during takeoff.
West Glacier Ryan Field
MTN News
The FAA reports the crash occurred after the right wing of the aircraft clipped a tree on an attempted Go-Around.
West Glacier Ryan Field
Posted

MISSOULA — The National Transportation Safety Board has released a preliminary report about a July 26 plane crash that took the lives of two people near West Glacier.

The crash happened shortly before 9:45 a.m. at Ryan Field when the small plane crashed while taking off from the privately-owned grass airstrip.

The NTSB reports that a witness noticed the flaps of the airplane were retracted during takeoff.

The plane did not become airborne until it reached the end of the runway, where it then "collided with trees and terrain," the report states.

The aircraft then caught on fire.

Dwight Steffanson, 69, of College Place, Washington and Thomas Gladden, 68, of Otis Orchards, Washington, died in the crash.

Click here to view the NTSB report.

More local news from KPAX

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader