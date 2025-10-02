Montanans at Work Tour visits Kalispell

KALISPELL — The Montana Department of Labor and Industry visited Kalispell Thursday to talk about the Montanans at Work 406 Jobs Initiative.

The stop was part of 15-city six-week tour to gather input from local employers, educators, workforce professionals, and residents.

Governor Gianforte signed the 406 Jobs Initiative executive Order in August to help bolster workforce development in skilled trades.

Montana Department of Labor and Industry Commissioner Sarah Swanson said gathering input from residents and stakeholders is key for developing the initiative.

“We’ve got employers, we’ve got community leaders, elected officials, and we want to hear from Montanans before we develop the strategies to ensure that we have a workforce system that works for everyone," Swanson said. "We know it needs to be industry-led and community driven and we can’t do that without coming to each community in Montana and hearing from Montanans."

Swanson said the plan will implemented on November 11.

More information can be found here.