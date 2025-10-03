Blacktail Mountain Ski Area closes summer activities to prepare for winter recreation

LAKESIDE - Blacktail Mountain Ski Area, known for its winter recreation, hosted summer activities for the first time this year.

“We had some camp sites right here at the summit, we had a little camp gift shop that was very adorable, the disc golf course was a huge success, we had 9 holes of disc golf up here at the summit, and then we offered side-by-side rentals out of Lakeside,” Blacktail Mountain Ski Area General Manager Jessi Wood told MTN.

Known for its winter activities, it was an experiment that seemed to pay off.

“It went well, it wasn't crazy busy, which was good for a first season. Everybody got their feet wet and everyone learned what they needed to know," Wood said.

With the summer being a success, the ski area is starting to plan for the future.

“We are planning on coming back; it will probably look a little bit different. I am hoping that we will be adding some things, but we're in the planning phase right now,” Wood said.

With the summer season coming to an end, the Blacktail Mountain Ski Area is looking forward to the busiest time of the year.

A full staff has returned to the lodge, as well as renovations such as new siding and paint to welcome the winter season.

“We're just really looking forward to a great winter. I'm really excited to get the staff back up here. The crew at Blacktail is really something really special and I'm looking forward to having them all home," Wood explained.