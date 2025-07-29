Names of 2 people killed in plane crash near West Glacier released

KALISPELL — Authorities have released the names of the two people who died in a Saturday plane crash in Northwest Montana.

The Flathead County Sheriff's Office reports Dwight Steffanson, 69, of College Place, Washington and Thomas Gladden, 68, of Otis Orchards, Washington, died in the incident that happened at Ryan Field outside of West Glacier.

Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino previously told MTN News that a witness on scene said the plane crashed shortly after takeoff.

The aircraft was fully engulfed in flames when first responders arrived.

The Flathead County Coroner’s Office has transported the decedents to the Montana State Crime Lab for autopsies.

The investigation into the cause of the crash remains ongoing in cooperation with federal aviation authorities.