Open burning now requires a burn permit in the Flathead Valley

KALISPELL - Open burning is allowed once again in the Flathead, but a permit is now required.

Burn permits are used to help prevent wildfires by monitoring the amount and locations of controlled fires.

Once the permit process is complete, applicants receive a number that must be activated for each open burn.

Flathead County Fire Service Area Manager Lincoln Chute wants to remind the public that safety comes first during burn permit season.

“Be prepared, have some water, have some tools, because when you do burn, you're responsible for it. So picking the correct days for it are critical, the windy days aren't so good,” Chute told MTN.

Check with your local fire department for further details and prohibited burning conditions.

To obtain a burn permit in Flathead County, click here.