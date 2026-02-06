Popular Whitefish Skijoring event canceled due to lack of snow

WHITEFISH— A popular event in the Flathead each winter has been canceled this year due to a lack of cooperation from Mother Nature.

Whitefish Skijoring made the decision to cancel next weekend’s event due to record warm temperatures preventing snowmaking operations and a lack of natural snow on the ground.

Whitefish Skijoring Board President Leah Mitchell said the event was canceled in the best interest of safety for the horses, athletes and volunteers.

She said her team looked at alternative methods like hauling in 100 truckloads of snow from Blacktail Mountain and changing the venue to the Flathead County Fairgrounds, but professional standards would not have been met on short notice due to the current forecast.

Mitchell said this is the first time the event has been canceled in 20-years due to Mother Nature.

“There just wasn’t a meaningful change in the forecast, and we didn’t want to get too close to the event and call it, but our board has invested tons of money and time and energy into this and we’re very disappointed to make that call, but yes, safety first,” said Mitchell.

Mitchell said Whitefish Skijoring plans to celebrate its 20th anniversary at next year’s event.

The City of Whitefish and the Whitefish Police Department is implement a full closure of the downtown district to all vehicular traffic and parking on Saturday, February 7, in preparation for the 67th Annual Whitefish Winter Carnival Grand Parade.

The below information has been provided by the CIty of Whitefish:

PARKING RESTRICTIONS

To accommodate the parade route and spectators:



NO PARKING – ALL DAY: A full “Clean Street” policy will be in effect throughout downtown. No street parking will be permitted.

PARKING LOT CLOSURE: The E. 1st St./Spokane Ave. parking lot (across from Whitefish Middle School) will be closed all day.

TOWING ENFORCED: Vehicles parked within the closure area or along the parade route on February 7 will be towed at the owner’s expense.

DOWNTOWN CLOSURE DETAILS