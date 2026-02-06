Kalispell's Samaritan House announces new executive director

KALISPELL — Samaritan House has announced that Cassidy Kipp is taking over as the organization's new executive director.

"Cassidy brings a unique combination of deep institutional knowledge, proven leadership, and a genuine commitment to community impact,” Samaritan House Board President Nikki Lintz said. “Her extensive experience in housing development, federal funding, and collaborative systems-building makes her distinctively prepared to lead Samaritan House into its next chapter.

Kipp has previously served as Program Manager, Department Director, Deputy Director, Housing Navigator, and most recently, Director of Project Development at Community Action Partnership of Northwest Montana. According to a news release, Kipp brings more than 15 years of leadership experience in housing stability, homelessness response, and social services.

Her background includes leading federally funded housing programs; administering HUD and Continuum of Care grants; overseeing coordinated entry systems; and managing complex budgets and compliance requirements. Kipp also has extensive experience in affordable housing development.

Kipp will begin her new role on March 2.

Samaritan House is the Flathead Valley’s only year-round homeless shelter, providing supportive services and pathways to stability for individuals, families, and veterans. Click here to learn more about Samaritan House.