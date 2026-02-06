Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
CSKT Early Childhood Services Program hosting baby fair

The Confederated Salish & Kootenai Tribes Early Childhood Services Program will be hosting a baby fair on Saturday.
MISSOULA — The Confederated Salish & Kootenai Tribes Early Childhood Services Program will be hosting a baby fair on Saturday.

Love at First Sight, Baby Fair 2026, runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Salish Kootenai College.

Lunch will be provided and numerous services and activities will be offered, including a book walk, haircuts, pregnancy education, tobacco information, health information, vision screenings, and job opportunities.

Several community organizations will be available to share their information.

Contact CSKT Early Childhood Services at 406-745-4509 for additional information.

