Missoula Police Department issues Mount Jumbo trespassing reminder

MISSOULA — The Missoula Police Department and Missoula Parks & Recreation are warning the public that most of Mount Jumbo remains closed to recreational use during winter months, despite mild weather conditions that have led to increased trespassing.

The majority of the 1,600-acre mountain is closed from Dec. 1 to March 15, with the northern 650 acres closed from Dec. 1 to May 1 to protect the resident elk herd and other wildlife.

"Due to this winter's mild weather conditions, we have noticed increased trespassing in areas that are seasonally closed," officials stated in a news release. "These closures are critical to protecting wildlife during a time when animals are most vulnerable and to prevent a wild elk herd from becoming habituated to humans."

All closure areas are clearly posted with visible signage and physical barriers at all access points. Entering these restricted areas during the winter closure may result in enforcement action.

Trespassing in closed wildlife areas is a violation of Missoula Municipal Code 12.40 and may result in a citation and fines of up to $500.

Missoula Police will be monitoring the area and issuing trespass citations when necessary to support wildlife protection efforts.

Anybody who observes someone actively trespassing into closed areas is asked to call 911. Additionally, those with information about people who have been trespassing this year can call 406-552-9465. When calling, provide a description of the individual involved and, if available, vehicle information, including a license plate number.

Two trails on Mount Jumbo remain open year-round, including the U.S. West Road above I-90 and the lower L Trail up to the L, both accessible from the Cherry Street Trailhead. Dogs must remain leashed where trails are open.

Click here to view maps and additional information about seasonal closures.

