MISSOULA — The City of Missoula's new zoning code has had quite the buzz, with hopes that it will be part of the puzzle in solving Missoula's affordability crisis, mainly housing.

But what do the people who actually build homes think about the code?

“80% of the public could care less, like they have no idea or don't care. And it's not what matters, but it does impact, like the availability of housing for them or for their kids or for whoever,” Matt Mellot, managing principal at Sterling Commercial Real Estate, said.

Watch to learn more:

Developer says new Missoula housing won't be affordable but will free up older stock

The passage of the Unified Development Code earlier this week has developers locked and loaded with projects already in line with the new code, although there may be some differences in interpretation of the code between the city and developers.

“I'm sure there will be some friction points,” Mellot said.

Mellot says that his company has seven projects already in the pipeline for review by the city. Projects that could look similar to this project, the Scott Street Ravara project, which is an example of what the city hopes to see be built.

But, they’re projects that don’t include eight-story buildings right now, despite the desire for those developments.

“There's appetite there, but there's still the constraints of the construction realities and building code reality is actually, it dictates a lot of it too,” Mellot said.

Mellot says that overall, more housing doesn’t mean it will be affordable as the city hopes.

EXTENDED INTERVIEW: Sterling Commercial Real Estate managing principal Matt Mellot

EXTENDED INTERVIEW: Sterling Commercial Real Estate managing principal Matt Mellot

“I think it is very, very, very difficult to make new construction affordable, just in general, I think the where the affordability comes from new construction is often it basically allows people that are in already in housing to move up a tier, which then opens up the, you know, maybe older or slightly less monetized stock, which then becomes the affordable housing is very difficult. It's just it's expensive to build no matter what,” Mellot told MTN.

Another key aspect with the Unified Development Code is the relationship it brings between developers and businesses, which, according to the Missoula Chamber of Commerce, the new code simplifies building that will help further business interest.

“A lot of this is also helping bring some affordability into these projects so we can get them off the ground and folks can move forward with their goals and aspirations and dreams to have a facility or a shopping center or a grocery store or a gas station, whatever they may want to build,” said Missoula Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Chad Bauer.