Reserve Drive construction in Kalispell causing traffic delays

KALISPELL — Road construction on Kalispell’s busy Reserve Drive is causing traffic delays for travelers.

The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) is working with the City of Kalispell, construction crews and engineers to widen Reserve Drive from Hutton Ranch Road to Whitefish Stage Road.

The project includes widening the road from three to five lanes including a center turn lane, shared use path, new traffic signals and more.

The work has been highly anticipated by the community to help remedy delays in the high-traffic area but the construction is causing quite a traffic jam.

Crews are working Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. with two-way traffic continuing with lane shifts and detours. Drivers should prepare for delays and follow all postage signage.

More information can also be found on the project webpage: https://mdt.mt.gov/pubinvolve/reservedrive/.