Reserve Drive construction project work continuing in Kalispell

KALISPELL — Drivers in Kalispell should be aware of work on the Reserve Drive project this week as crews will be focusing on the Stillwater River bridge and the road shoulder.

Motorists can expect altered lane configurations near the Hutton Ranch Road intersection and reduced speeds in the construction zone between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

The ongoing project aims to widen West Reserve Drive from three lanes to five between Hutton Ranch Road and Whitefish Stage Road, incorporating a center turn lane, new traffic signals and a shared-use path for pedestrians and cyclists.

Crews are also set to replace the deck of the Stillwater River Bridge to accommodate sidewalks.