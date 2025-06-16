Road construction projects continuing in Flathead County this week

KALISPELL — Multiple road construction projects in Flathead County will impact drivers this week, with delays of up to 15 minutes expected in some areas.

The Reserve Drive project between Hutton Ranch Road and Whitefish Stage Road continues with temporary traffic signals remaining active at the intersection of West Reserve Drive and Whitefish Stage Road.

Construction activities are scheduled to take place between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m., though all work is weather-dependent and subject to unforeseen changes.

Additionally, a new pavement preservation project begins this week on US Highway 2 near Kalispell.

The project aims to rehabilitate approximately 4 miles of roadway to provide a smoother driving surface.

The US 2 construction zone begins south of the Rose Crossing intersection and extends to just south of the entrance to Glacier Park International Airport.

Drivers should anticipate delays of up to 15 minutes in this area as well.

