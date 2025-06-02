Road work beginning on Third Street in Kalispell

KALISPELL — Knife River Mountain West Division, in partnership with the City of Kalispell, is beginning to reconstruct Third Street, with work expected to last approximately two months.

Road closures will be in place from First Avenue East to the Third Avenue East intersection.

Additional closures at the Third Avenue East intersection will occur starting June 16 for two weeks.

Crews will resume work on July 7 after a break for Independence Day.

All of the work is dependent on the weather.

Expect delays up to 15 minutes and travel carefully around the work zone.

Call 406-755-5775 for additional information.