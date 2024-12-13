Search underway for man reported missing from Kalispell

Watch Now
KALISPELL — Authorities are looking for a man who's been reported missing after last being seen in Kalispell.

Gregory James Wells, 69, was last seen at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, December 10, 2024, leaving the Gold Bar Casino on Montana Street.

Wells is described as a white male who is 5'10" tall and weighs 215 pounds. He has brown and gray hair in a ponytail, a white beard and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a gray polo shirt, a mean jacket, glasses and a Second Amendment hat.

Wells told a bartender he was headed home. Wells would have taken U.S. Highway 2 to Kila Road and then headed to the Truman Creek area. He was driving a 2000 slate blue Ford Explorer with Montana license plate 7703100E.

Anyone with information about Wells' whereabouts is asked to call 406-758-5592.

