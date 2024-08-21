Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsFlathead County

Actions

Search underway for missing Glacier National Park climber

Park officials report Grant Marcuccio, 32, became separated from his party while hiking from Heavens Peak to McPartland Peak
Glacier National Park Missing Climber Marcuccio
Glacier National Park
Glacier National Park Missing Climber Marcuccio
Posted
and last updated

WEST GLACIER — A search is underway for a climber who has been reported missing at Glacier National Park.

Park officials report Grant Marcuccio, 32, became separated from his party while hiking from Heavens Peak to McPartland Peak on Aug. 18, 2024. He was last seen at approximately 12 p.m.

 Marcuccio is described as being 6 feet tall and weighing 175 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. Marcuccio may be wearing brown shorts and a brown and white checkered shirt.

Anyone with information about Marcuccio is encouraged to contact the Glacier National Park tip line at 406-888-7077.

More local news from KPAX
South Hills Wildroot

Missoula County

South Hills subdivision with 450 units clears Missoula planning board

Martin Kidston - Missoula Current
Glacier High School soccer field

Flathead County

2 people released, 1 remains in ICU after Glacier High School lightning stirke

MTN News
Ravalli County Sheriff's Cruiser

Crime and Courts

Former Ravalli County deputy facing over a dozen criminal charges

Kathryn Roley
Wildfire Watch 1280x720 Alt.jpg

Wildfire Watch

Bitterroot National Forest wildfires update (Aug. 20, 2024)

MTN News
Whitefish Government Building

Crime and Courts

Suspect sought after young men solicited for sex in Whitefish

MTN News
Lake Koocanusa

Western Montana News

Study finds mining-related pollution 350 miles downstream of Canadian coal mines

Amanda Eggert - Montana Free Press

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader