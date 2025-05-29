Second measles case confirmed in Flathead County

KALISPELL — A second case of measles has been confirmed in Northwest Montana.

The Flathead City-County Health Department (FCCHD) reported Thursday morning that the second case is a Flathead County resident who recently traveled outside of Montana.



According to a news release, there's "no clear indication of the exact point of exposure and there is no connection with the previous case reported in Flathead County."

The latest case is in an adult who is isolating at home after recently being hospitalized for the illness. The vaccination status of the person isn't known at this time.

FCCHD staff have determined two locations and times of public exposure:



The Logan Health building at 350 Heritage Way in Kalispell / Friday, May 23, between 2:40 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Logan Health Emergency Department, 350 Conway Drive in Kalispell / Monday, May 26 between 6:40 p.m. and 9:10 p.m.

Health officials note that anyone who visited the above locations only during the specified dates and times may have been exposed to measles.

People who may have been exposed can utilize the health department’s Measles Exposure Self-Assessment tool to help determine their next steps.

“Any additional confirmed measles cases and associated exposure locations in Flathead County will be posted on the health department’s website moving forward,” said Health Officer Jen Rankosky.

The health department is working closely with the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS) to investigate the cases.

Additional information from the Flathead City-County Health Department:

Measles is a highly infectious disease that is spread primarily through the air when an infected person coughs, sneezes, or talks, releasing tiny droplets that carry the virus. These droplets can linger in the air for up to 2 hours, making it possible for a person to contract the disease even if they had no direct contact with the infectious person. Measles can also be spread through touching contaminated surfaces and then touching your mouth, eyes, or nose. Measles typically begins with a fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes, and white spots inside the cheeks, and a red rash that appears about 14 days after exposure. The rash usually starts on the face and spreads downward to the rest of the body.

If you are experiencing measles symptoms, call your healthcare provider right away. Your provider will tell you how to get care safely without exposing others. Please stay at home and do not have any guests or visitors until you are no longer contagious, or measles is ruled out

Individuals who are immune to measles through vaccination, laboratory evidence of immunity, laboratory confirmation of disease, or were born before 1957, are not considered at risk for infection. Individuals with no prior measles infection or vaccination have a 90% likelihood of contracting the disease if exposed.

The best protection against measles is the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine. MMR vaccine provides long-lasting protection against measles. Two doses of the MMR vaccine are about 97% effective. There have been no changes made to the existing MMR vaccine recommendations in the US, and two doses have been recommended for children since 1989. If you are in need of the MMR vaccine, please contact your healthcare provider. FCCHD also has MMR vaccine available, individuals can schedule an appointment online or call 406-751-8110.