Summer activities open at Blacktail Mountain for first time

LAKESIDE — The Blacktail Mountain Ski Area in Lakeside, which is known for its lively winters, has opened up in the summer months for the first time.

"This summer we decided to offer Blacktail as a base camp for lots of amazing adventures you can access right here in Lakeside, Montana," general manager Jessi Wood told MTN.

The mountain launched its new activities on Wednesday, June 18, after about four years of summer recreation discussions.

The new activities feature a newly completed 9-hole disc golf course, off-road vehicle rentals, and a ski store full of equipment and snacks.

The mountain also provides access to three major trail systems: The Wild Bill Off-Road Vehicles Trail, The Foys to Blacktail Trail and the Lakeside to Blacktail Trail.

"There's great trail systems already existing and we've added the disc golf course and just this beautiful location to enjoy the Flathead," Wood said.

There are 40 dry campsites with 24-hour access to restrooms and a camp host on the grounds.

The mountain strives to be family-friendly and to differentiate itself from other summer recreation opportunities.

“It's a little bit away from the hustle and bustle, a little bit quieter, and just huge epic views. We are not on the lake, but we can see the whole darn thing. You can see five different lakes from the summit of Blacktail, which is pretty cool,” Wood says.

The mountain's summer pastimes will close on September 1. Click here for more information.