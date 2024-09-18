Flathead Warming Center speaks out after Kalispell City Council revokes permit

KALISPELL — The Kalispell City Council pulled the permit for the Flathead Warming Center, a homeless shelter in Kalispell at Monday night's council meeting.

The Warming Center has been a resource for the homeless community in Kalispell for four years providing shelter, food, showers, laundry and other resources but all of that is changing now that their conditional use permit has been revoked. Now, it is time to figure out what comes next.

"Our hearts hurt, and the reason why we're hurting right now is because we know that we're a part of the solution. We know that people desperately need our services and to believe that shutting down the warming center is a part of the solution, it's just not true," said Tonya Horn, Executive Director of the Flathead Warming Center.

The Kalispell City Council revoked the Flathead Warming Center's permit during Monday night's meeting. This means that the Warming Center will no longer be allowed to have overnight guests during the winter months.

"It's not going to give the outcome that people are expecting. Shutting down services is not going to make homelessness go away. It is going to create situations where people are more desperate to get their basic needs met," said Horn.

According to Kalispell Mayor Mark Johnson, the Warming Center can provide some services dependent on what is allowed in the buildings zoning code but as to what those services are, no one knows at this time.

"We don't know what's next. We've not understood the process this far, and we don't understand what is next," said Horn.

The Warming Center obtained a lawyer to help them through this process. They will continue to work with the lawyer to determine what comes next and further actions they can take to continue serving the homeless community.

"The law matters. And we're looking at all options to be able to protect the rights of people who need our services and our rights to be able to help them."

According to Horn the Flathead Warming Center has never received a citation from the city or from Kalispell Police Department. Nor have they been shown any evidence that the issues are being caused by Warming Center guests.

"This process has not seemed fair. It feels unjust to hold us responsible for behaviors within the community. We cannot be responsible for adult behavior off of the property of the warming center, that doesn't mean we don't care," said Horn.

The Warming Center will continue to provide laundry and shower services to their guests on Monday and Thursday. They are not giving up the fight to figure out how to provide a warm safe place for 50 homeless people this winter.

"The people that we serve, and the needs that they have, it's worth fighting for," said Horn.

MTN is working to get more information from the City of Kalispell as to what comes next for the Warming Center. We will continue to follow this story as it develops.