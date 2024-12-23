Torchlight Parade a Christmas Eve tradition at Whitefish Mountain Resort

WHITEFISH — It’s an annual tradition at Whitefish Mountain Resort as skiers ride down the slopes for a torchlight parade and a special visit with Santa on Christmas Eve.

“Folks can see skiers cruising down the mountain with red torches and it’s a really fun spectacle for all ages,” said Whitefish Mountain Resort spokesman Chad Sokol.

Dozens of skiers and snowboarders will be riding down Whitefish Mountain Resort underneath Chair Six as part of the annual Torchlight Parade on Christmas Eve. The parade kicks off at 5:30 p.m.

“Free to come and watch, it’s a great family-friendly spectator event, brings a lot of folks to the slopes and it’s just a fun, festive way to kick off the holidays,” said Sokol.

Sokol said Santa will also be making a special appearance. Families can drop off gifts at the Base Lodge before the torchlight parade and have Santa deliver them directly to the kids after the parade.

“Kids love seeing Santa down at the base lodge, get to sit on Santa’s lap and have their gift presented to them, we just think it’s a great, fun introduction to our town and how we like to celebrate," Sokol said.

Sokol recommends families carpool or take the free Snow Bus from downtown Whitefish to the torchlight parade.

“Makes it really easy and convenient for folks to get up and down, free rides throughout the day.”

More information on the torchlight parade can be found here.