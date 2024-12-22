Toys for Tots Flathead County volunteers are wrapping gifts for donations

KALISPELL — Toys for Tots is wrapping up this year’s gift giving with one more fundraising push through wrapping presents.

Volunteers will be wrapping gifts at Sportsman and Ski Haus in Kalispell through Christmas Eve for a Toys for Tots donation.

People can bring in unwrapped gifts, bought at Sportsman or another store, to be wrapped with a donation of toys or money to Toys for Tots.

This year Toys for Tots Flathead County helped gift 32,000 toys to over 3,000 kids across Flathead, Lincoln and Sanders Counties.

They make this Christmas magic happen through donations from the community.

“Just the need and the valley is so great, you know, if you're a median income family, just making ends meet, housing in the valley is high, so there's not a lot of extra money for Christmas time. We get amazing donations, beautiful toys, and we just get them to the hands of the kids that need them,” said Jennifer Cale, a volunteer with Toys for Tots Flathead County.

Volunteers will be wrapping gifts at Sportsman and Ski Haus through Christmas Eve.

Wrapping hours:

Sunday 12/22 10am-6pm

Monday 12/23 9am-9pm

Tuesday 12/24 9am-5pm