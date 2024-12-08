Toys for Tots in need of volunteers in the Flathead

KALISPELL — Since 1995, Toys for Tots has been providing toys and books for families in need each Christmas in Flathead and Lincoln Counties.

This year they are in dire need of volunteers to help unload and organize toys, and to help families pick out the perfect toys for their children.

“We provide toys for children on Christmas morning, hoping to provide some hope for them,” said Toys for Tots Coordinator Kelly King.

Last year Toys for Tots gave Christmas gifts to more than 3,000 children in Flathead and Lincoln Counties.

They’re expecting to match that number again this Christmas.

“That’s our biggest thing, toys in the hands of kids,” said King.

King said the nonprofit runs on donations and hardworking volunteers to make it all possible.

On December 14, Toys for Tots will be opening their trailers full of donated toys.

“We need people to count the toys, we need people to sort them out into age groups, into different categories.”

King said volunteers help organize and set up the toy warehouse.

Making things as easy possible for the families picking out toys.

“The reason we do this is that’s when the families come in at their appointments and they pick out the toys, there’s no kids there, the parents or the grandparents come in and they get to pick out the toys specifically for that child.”

Kings said there’s no better feeling for a volunteer than seeing families find that perfect gift for their children.

“When those families come in and all of our work has gone to seeing that dignity of being able to provide what their kids want for Christmas, it’s tear jerking, there’s a lot of tears, there’s a lot of happiness, a lot of hugging, it’s why we do it.”

Those interested in volunteering can find more information here.