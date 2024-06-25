Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsFlathead County

Actions

Vehicles, outbuildings, part of home burn after Evergreen grass fire spreads

What began as a small grass fire in Evergreen on Monday evening night spread to numerous cars, outbuildings and a nearby home
Evergreen fire
Kiana Wilson/MTN News
What began as a small grass fire in Evergreen on June 24, 2024, spread and caught numerous cars, outbuildings and a home on fire.
Evergreen fire
Posted at 10:45 AM, Jun 25, 2024

EVERGREEEN — What began as a small grass fire in Evergreen on Monday evening night spread and caught numerous cars, outbuildings and a home.

 According to the Evergreen Fire Department, crews responded to a call of a grass fire at the Evergreen Lions Park around 7:30 p.m.

When crews arrived at the scene, the blaze had spread to trees surrounding private property. The fire burned multiple outbuildings, numerous vehicles and part of a home.

The family who owns the property tells MTN News the owner is a retired mechanic and logger and had multiple vehicles on the property that caught fire and exploded.

Crews were on the scene until 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday and later returned to the scene to put out hot spots.

Multiple agencies responded to the call including Evergreen, Whitefish, South Kalispell, Bad Roack, Creston and the West Valley fire departments.

No injuries have been reported and an investigation into what sparked the blaze is continuing.

Evergreen Fire officials are reminding that even if vegetation is green, it can still bur and now is the time to clear any unnecessary foliage from around buildings and homes in anticipation of fire season.

More local news from KPAX
marijuana dispensary

Missoula County

Ordinance to pause new Missoula marijuana dispensary licenses introduced

MTN News
9:02 AM, Jun 25, 2024
Glacier National Park

Flathead County

Woman who drowned at Glacier National Park identified

MTN News
8:38 AM, Jun 25, 2024
Missoula City Council Urban Camping

Missoula County

Missoula City Council approves urban camping ordinance

Derek Joseph
4:50 AM, Jun 25, 2024
Lolo Traffic Study

Missoula County

Open houses to discuss study for Highway 93 between Missoula and Florence

Emily Brown
5:15 PM, Jun 24, 2024
Myrtle Miller

Missoula Marathon

"Not your average 91-year-old": Missoula Marathon's oldest racer

Claire Peterson
4:58 PM, Jun 24, 2024
Marijuana Dispensary

Missoula County

Missoula City Council to consider ordinance to pause on cannabis dispensaries

Kathryn Roley
3:47 PM, Jun 24, 2024

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader