Vehicles, outbuildings, part of home burn after Evergreen grass fire spreads

EVERGREEEN — What began as a small grass fire in Evergreen on Monday evening night spread and caught numerous cars, outbuildings and a home.

According to the Evergreen Fire Department, crews responded to a call of a grass fire at the Evergreen Lions Park around 7:30 p.m.

When crews arrived at the scene, the blaze had spread to trees surrounding private property. The fire burned multiple outbuildings, numerous vehicles and part of a home.

The family who owns the property tells MTN News the owner is a retired mechanic and logger and had multiple vehicles on the property that caught fire and exploded.

Crews were on the scene until 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday and later returned to the scene to put out hot spots.

Multiple agencies responded to the call including Evergreen, Whitefish, South Kalispell, Bad Roack, Creston and the West Valley fire departments.

No injuries have been reported and an investigation into what sparked the blaze is continuing.

Evergreen Fire officials are reminding that even if vegetation is green, it can still bur and now is the time to clear any unnecessary foliage from around buildings and homes in anticipation of fire season.