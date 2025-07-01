Montana Morning Headlines: July 1, 2025

WESTERN MONTANA — Here are today's top stories out of Western Montana for July 1, 2025.

A brush fire that broke out in Coeur D'Alene on Sunday quickly turned violent. Officials said a gunman ambushed responding firefighters, killing two and seriously wounding another. The suspect was identified as 20-year-old Wes Roley, accused of starting an hours-long siege that ended when law enforcement found his body on the mountain. (Read the full story)

On June 12, President Trump signed an executive order that would consolidate wildland fire programs. It would bring five different agencies together, in an effort to better fight wildfires. Neptune Aviation in Missoula says that they hope to see longer contracts, which would play a role in helping preparedness for when fires break out. (Read the full story)

Fire officials in Northwest Montana are warning the public about firework safety as the 4th of July approaches this week. With high temperatures and dry conditions in the forecast, they're urging those lighting fireworks off to use caution. One spark in tall grass is enough to cause a wildfire, and officials say that fireworks should be done on a driveway or a concrete surface. (Read the full story)