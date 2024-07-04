Volunteers spread messages of peace at Kalispell's 4th of July parade

KALISPELL — Fourth of July went off with a bang in the Flathead starting with the downtown Kalispell parade, and this year there was a special float participating.

Volunteers who are running the Sri Chinmoy Oneness-Home Peace Run had the chance to spread their message during the Kalispell 4th of July Parade.

“To remind everybody that the world is one family, and also to really remind people that we can all make a difference in the world,” said Harita Davies, one of the volunteer peace runners.

The peace run is a torch relay spanning 10,000 miles across the US and Canada. Sixty volunteer runners from more than 20 different countries carry the torch in hopes of spreading the message that world peace is possible.

“We really feel that that's very symbolic, because to have peace in the world, if we all take a few steps, those few steps add up,” said Davies.

The peace run has been spreading its message since 1987 through schools, community events, meeting with local leaders and much more. But in Kalispell, they got to do it through the parade.

“We're really so happy to be able to take part in this parade. because we really just want to be part of the communities that we run through...we get to come through these places that we would never have a chance to come to ordinarily," Davies said. "And so the nicest thing is to be able to connect with the people."

Members of the Sri Chinmoy Oneness-Home Peace Run passed the torch to parade spectators and talked about their mission.

“We just give people the opportunity to hold the torch and just to take a moment to feel that yearning for peace that we all have within ourselves," Davies told MTN. "Our whole message is really a message of unification. If we can all have that peace inside our hearts in the world would be a beautiful place."