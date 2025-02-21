Watch Now
WATCH: Two Bear Air rescues stranded snowmobiler near Whitefish

Two Bear Air
A snowmobiler who was stranded near Whitefish was hoisted to safety by Two Bear Air early on the morning of February 19, 2025.
MISSOULA — A snowmobiler who was stranded near of Whitefish was hoisted to safety by Two Bear Air earlier this week.

The helicopter was called out at approximately 3 a.m. on Wednesday to find the snowmobiler who was reported to be in the Werner Peak area northwest of Whitefish.

"The person The subject had gotten his snowmobile stuck in a creek, had gotten wet and was combating hypothermia," a social media post states.

According to Two Bear Air, the person dug a snow cave in an attempt to stay warm.

The victim was successfully hoisted into the helicopter and flown to Glacier Park International Airport to a waiting ambulance.

Earlier this week Two Bear Air found and rescued a 79-year-old skier who spent the night outdoors near Blacktail Mountain Ski Area in Lakeside. Watch the video below:

WATCH: Two Bear Air hoists lost skier to safety

