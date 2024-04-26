West Valley School District is running two levies in the upcoming election

KALISPELL — West Valley School is a K-8 district in Kalispell they have a unique approach to learning with small classes and individualized teaching.

However, that could all be in jeopardy if the two levies that are on the ballot do not pass.

The last levy that passed in West Valley was in 2007 and their enrollment has nearly doubled since then — from 390 to 760 students.

“If a kindergartener attended West Valley in 2007, they could graduate college this spring and join our staff as a teacher,” said West Valley School District Superintendent Richard Gross.

West Valley has a tech levy that would run for 10 years and cost an additional $31 a year for a $600,000 home.

The District is also hoping for a permanent general funds levy which would be $130 per year on a $600,000.

West Valley School will be looking at larger class sizes, eliminating the personalized teaching they are known for if the general fund levy does not pass.

“The biggest thing I'm fearful of is just really not being able to serve the kids how we want to serve them. And that really just comes down to having the resources and staffing to do so," Gross noted.

"I worry that we're going to be in a situation where we have to just become a machine and just produce graduates and promote them to the next level. And we really don't want to be that,” Gross continued.

Over $250,000 was cut from the operating budget during the 2023/2024 school year leading to the loss of four staff positions.

If the levies do not pass an additional $350,000 will need to be cut from the budget which will lead to teacher cutbacks and increased fees for athletics, clubs, and some classes.

Visit https://www.westvalleyschool.com/page/levy-information for additional information about the West Valley School District levy requests.