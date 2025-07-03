Whitefish Arts Festival returns for 46th year

WHITEFISH — A long tradition of high-quality arts and crafts continues in the Flathead this weekend, providing an alternative to the typical Fourth of July event.

The Whitefish Arts Festival will feature 131 artists from Montana and beyond who will be selling their products, such as canvas art, sculptures, quilts, and more.

"We have incredible talent throughout the Flathead Valley and beyond. We have artists that have traveled here as well," Whitefish Arts Festival Director Shannon Fremont-Smith says.

Outside of the main attractions, there will be multiple food vendors serving local favorites as well as the inaugural 406 Firecracker run, a four-mile run starting at 8 o'clock Sunday morning.

Guests are encouraged to speak to each artist about their work, as it forms a bond between both parties

“Part of what makes the arts festival special is that you're actually meeting the artist. So when you have a piece of art in your home and it touches you, knowing who made it, having that conversation about what inspired them, and then you're taking a piece of that artist home with you,” Fremont-Smith says.

The festival, sponsored by Whitefish Christian Academy, will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday as well as from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Sunday.

The event is free to the public, but parking is limited. Public transportation and carpooling are recommended.

More information can be found here.