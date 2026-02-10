WHITEFISH — In the spirit of Valentine's Day, North Valley Food Bank in Whitefish is hosting its 6th annual Feed Love food drive and fundraiser throughout the month of February.

Feed Love will expand for a full month this year to meet the unprecedented need for food assistance in the Flathead.

“In this last year, we saw a significant increase in pantry visits, so it just gives more time for people to help us out, help out the community,” said North Valley Food Bank Outreach Coordinator Maddie Culhane.

Watch to learn more about the Feed Love food drive:

Whitefish's North Valley Food Bank expands annual Feed Love food drive

North Valley Food Bank in Whitefish is once again partnering with local restaurants and grocery stores.

“Super One, Safeway, Marcus and Third Street, there’s big bins you can just pick up an extra item for the food bank, drop it off there or you can drop it off at the food bank anytime,” said Culhane.

Culhane told MTN that the food bank has partnered with restaurants, bars and coffee shops to provide Feed Love specials with a portion of proceeds going directly to the food bank.

She said items can also be donated directly to the food bank.

“Pasta, stews, soups, things like that, that can just like kind of warm you up during this time of winter and then also we always ask for hygiene items, diapers, things like that, that are very expensive, that people need extra help with.”

The North Valley Food Bank recorded 27,000 pantry visits last year, a 26% increase from the previous year and an all-time record high.

“About in a month, we’re going 1,000 to 2,000 meals just depending on what kind of food ingredients we are getting in week-to-week,” said North Valley Food Bank Culinary Arts Manager Rachael Broom.

Broom — who runs the food banks' ready-to-eat Meals program — says donated food during this month’s fundraiser will also go into homemade meals for those in need.

“And then whatever we’re getting in, so rescue, donated food, purchased food, it all goes in, if it’s not going on the shelf for our food bank customers, I can turn it into a soup or a lasagna or whatever it is,” said Broom.

Below is a list of participating restaurants and specials: