Local non-profit receives $25,000 donation

MISSOULA — A local non-profit in Missoula just received a very big check both literally and figuratively.

First Interstate Bank surprised the Western Montana Chapter for the Prevention of Elder Abuse with a check for 25 thousand dollars as part of its Believe in Local Campaign.

The Western Montana Chapter was nominated because of their work with the elderly community in Missoula helping with their financial, living and housing situations along with fraud protection.

Lynne Clouse Mickelson the financial services representative at First Interstate Bank says she nominated the Western Montana Chapter for their years of hard work for the community.

“They go out of their way to help our seniors who are having issues.”

Karen Baker and Mellissa Stiegler from the non-profit say this is the biggest donation the foundation has received and it’s important to them because they are only known by word of mouth.

“People know about us because they need us so it really means a lot that they chose our organization,” Stiegler said.

“The unexpected [thing] was I don’t cry so that was very cool… the fact that somebody is thinking about the processes we do the work we do that is really huge for us. Like Melissa said we don’t advertise but we are a huge need in the community and this kind of money helps tremendously,” Baker said.