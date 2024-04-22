Lolo School District seeking $22,000 levy on school election ballot

LOLO — During what some may call a historically low budget year for schools in Montana, many school districts around Missoula County have proposed levies on this year’s school elections ballot.

One of those levies comes from the Lolo School District which is asking for approximately $22,156 to cover general expenses, staff salaries, and the cost of doing business.

The levy would bring an increase in property taxes of around $10 per year for a $500,000 home.

Lolo School Superintendent Dale Olinger says despite having a brand new school, the district is still facing challenges and this levy can help the school fund basic needs.

“The costs that we pay for all those goods, and for energy, and for insurance, and for salaries continues to go up. So this is literally the only way that schools can ask for or raise more money to cover the cost,” Olinger said.

“I think people need to realize the school is costing — the physical school — is costing less than it was when people voted for it several years ago, the cost is actually lower and we’re trying to be really good stewards of the public’s money," Olinger continued.

Olinger also mentioned the school’s budget faced a large deficit this year of around $100,000 and the board of trustees came to this conclusion after making changes to the school.

“We’ve cut four positions out of our budget for next year, and we’re still upside down,” Olinger said. “So the board thought a moderate ask would be the voters for about 1.56 mils so that’s roughly $22,500."

When asked how the school took the state’s rising property taxes into account Olinger said the board discussed that issue at length.

“The board didn’t take this lightly asking the voters for a levy,” Olinger said. “Everyone’s got tax fatigue we’re fully aware of that, this is a fairly moderate cost to the taxpayers which is why I think the board was willing to ask.”

Olinger also addressed what will happen with the school if the levy does not pass during this year’s election.

“The reality is that every penny that we don’t get means we may have to shave some sort of programming out of our school program and that’s what we don’t want to do,” Olinger said.

Ballots are due for the mail-in school election on Tuesday, May 7, 2024.