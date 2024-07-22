Miller Peak Fire Remains zero percent contained

MISSOULA — The Miller Peak Fire located 7 miles southeast of Missoula is currently burning at 2,403 acres and is zero percent contained.

A statement from the Northern Rockies Complex Incident Management team, says the team is continuously working to secure the outer edges of the fire in an attempt to contain it.

593 total personnel are working on this fire including 18 engines three helicopters and 15 hand crews.

A ridge of high pressure is expected to continue throughout the week causing gusty winds and high temperatures which are expected to grow the fire.

The Northern Rockies team is planning to set up a spike camp near the Schwartz Creek area for better access to the northern portion of the fire.