150 flower baskets installed in downtown Missoula

MISSOULA — An annual downtown tradition has returned and expanded!

The Downtown Missoula Partnership installed 150 flower baskets downtown on Wednesday, expanding the annual program to include 40 baskets on Beartracks Bridge for the first time.

The new baskets come just in time for the University of Montana's spring commencement and Mother's Day this weekend.

This initiative, which has been an annual downtown tradition since 1981, is funded by the Missoula Downtown Association and supported by local donors, including Pink Grizzly Greenhouse.

The baskets, designed and crafted by Montana artist Russell Smith in 1981, aim to enhance the vibrant atmosphere of downtown and will be maintained throughout the season by the Downtown Dream Team, who waters seven days a week.