53-year-old man killed in hit and run on Brooks Street

MISSOULA — A 53-year-old man died Tuesday night after he was struck and killed by a semi-truck along Brooks Street in Missoula.

The Missoula Police Department reports that officers responded to the intersection of Brooks Street and South Higgins Avenue just after 10:30 p.m. The report indicated a pedestrian had been struck in the crosswalk by a semi with no trailer. The semi did not stop and continued south on Brooks.

Officers found the man deceased in the 300 block of Brooks Street. A section of Brooks from Beckwith to S. Higgins was then closed due to the investigation.

With help from other law enforcement agencies, the semi-truck was later found and the 38-year-old driver was detained. At this time, the driver has been released pending the outcome of the investigation. The police department is working closely with the Missoula County Attorney's Office to determine any criminal charges.

The names of those involved have not yet been released.

MPD is asking anyone with additional information on the crash to contact the department at 406-552-6300.