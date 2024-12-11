Section of Brooks Street closed after pedestrian struck by vehicle

MISSOULA — A section of Brooks Street in Missoula has been shut down after police say a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Tuesday night.

Emergency crews have closed Brooks from Beckwith St. to S. Higgins Avenue after being dispatched to the area around 10:30 p.m. Several side streets have also been blocked off.

Several Missoula Police Department officers are on scene. The public is asked to avoid the area.

Details about the condition of the pedestrian or the vehicle involved in the incident have not been released.

We will update you with any new information.