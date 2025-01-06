Authorities identify fatal Evaro crash victims

Authorities have released the names of the two people who died in a Friday afternoon crash near Evaro Hill.

Missoula County Sheriff Jeremiah Petersen has identified the victims as 19-year-old Alihn T. Anderson, of Columbia Falls and 17-year-old Brynn A. Courville of Dixon.

The two died in a crash near mile marker 5 on U.S. Highway 93 North.

A semi-truck was headed south on Highway 93 shortly before 4 p.m. when its trailer started to jackknife, causing the semi to rotate and cross the double-yellow line according to the Montana Highway Patrol.

The semi then slid down the road and crashed into a GMC Sierra killing both the teenage driver and his passenger.