Authorities identify Potomac fatal crash victim

MISSOULA — Authorities have released the name of the woman who died in a Monday morning two-vehicle crash in Potomac.

Missoula County Sheriff Jeremiah Petersen says 20-year-old Ecco I. Kriechbaum, of Helena, died in the crash that happened at 6:45 a.m. on Montana Highway 200 near mile marker 19.

Kriechbaum was driving east on what the Montana Highway Patrol describes as icy roads when her car crossed into oncoming traffic and collided with a car headed in the opposite direction.

The driver of the second vehicle, a 46-year-old man from Missoula, was taken to the hospital with what were described by the MHP as “non-life-threatening injuries."

"Our sincere thoughts and heartfelt condolences go out to the family and friends during this very difficult time," the Sheriff's Office stated in a news release.