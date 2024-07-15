Beach Transportation hosts fourth Bus Rodeo in Missoula

MISSOULA — If you are looking for some extra cash or to help out your community a company in Missoula is hiring before the start of the school year.

Beach Transportation — which provides school buses for Missoula County Public School’s — held what they called a bus rodeo over the past few weekends to get potential drivers used to the idea of driving the bus.

While the company has received quality applicants over the summer, Beach Transportation’s recruiter Wayne Wade says there are still many positions that need to be filled before the school year.

“It’s super important we transport a little over 4500 kids every day to and from school so we have a hundred routes out so without those folks driving for us it’s almost an impossible task,” Wade said.

“Without those folks out driving bus, it’s tough, then all the office staff has to go out and drive then we can’t do our drive because we’re busy driving bus.”