Chairlift hits operator, falls off line at Montana Snowbowl

MISSOULA — On Sunday, December 16, an empty chair from Montana Snowbowl's LaValle lift hit a lift operator and then fell to the ground.

In a statement to MTN, Meg Morris, a Snowbowl representative, shared:

"An empty chair collided with a lift operator causing it to swing excessively and become dislodged from the line. No one was injured."

PJ Neary was adjusting his snowboard binding nearby when he heard a loud bang and subsequent chatter. He told MTN that many skiers in the area hiked back to the base, not knowing if the lift would resume spinning that day.

PJ Neary Snowbowl skiers and riders hike back to the base after the LaValle chair incident on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024

Morris said that maintenance checked and cleared the LaValle lift before re-opening.

"The lift was thoroughly inspected and confirmed to be safe before resuming operations later that day," she added.

Snowbowl will be closed this week but plans to open on Friday, Dec. 20, 2024. Morris said the ski area is excited to welcome skiers and snowboarders back to the slopes.

"With top-to-bottom skiing and great early-season snow coverage, it’s already shaping up to be an great season," she continued. "With more snow in the forecast, we can’t wait for everyone to come experience the mountain!”