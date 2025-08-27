City of Missoula selects developer for Southgate Crossing Property

MISSOULA - The City of Missoula held a press conference on Wednesday to announce its selection of a developer for the city-owned Southgate Crossing property.

The land is situated just behind Bob Ward's by the Southgate Mall, spanning roughly ten acres in size.

The developer that the city selected is Miramonte Companies, which has constructed homes across the Western United States, from Arizona to Montana.

Out of the seven developers that expressed interest in starting a project, Miramonte Companies was ultimately chosen because of their commitment to advancing city goals around mixed-use buildings and dense housing.

For Miramonte Companies CEO, Chris Kemmerly, who has a second home in Missoula, the opportunity to develop the property was something too good to pass up.

“For us, it checks all the boxes. It's mixed use, I can hit the missing middle and maybe a little below the missing middle on the economic scale. We can do rentals, we can do housing and we can do commercial and at the stage of my career that's that that's what gives me juice, so that's why we're so excited,” said Kemmerly.

The development is ultimately expected to have around 150 to 200 housing units, comprised of apartments, townhomes and multi-family units on top of required commercial space.

Kemmerly said that he hopes the project will break ground this coming spring, with a building permit and city council approval being the few things that the developer has left to do.