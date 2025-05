MISSOULA — Missoula In Motion's commuter challenge is back and until May 17, you can log your sustainable trips to work and win prizes.

Carpooling, walking, biking, telecommuting, skating, and taking the bus count towards the challenge.

The goal is to reduce emissions and lessen traffic congestion.

Additionally, actively commuting can improve mental and physical health.

Plus, each day, two $50 gift cards will be raffled off.

Visit Missoula In Motion's website for more information.