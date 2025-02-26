Crews searching Clark Fork River for missing Colorado woman

UPDATED

Search and rescue crews are combing the Clark Fork River in Missoula for a Colorado woman who has been missing since last week.

A search and rescue team from Lewis and Clark County is assisting Missoula County crews by operating an underwater submersible.

The Missoula Police Department reported on Sunday it's believed that Danit Ehrlich drowned in the Clark Fork River.

MTN News Crews were searching the Clark Fork River in Missoula on Feb. 26, 2025, for 33-year-old Danit Ehrlich of Colorado who had been reported missing.

Dive teams are in the water on the east and west sides of the Madison Street Bridge.

Missoula Police Detective Guy Baker says sonar is being used to map underwater for any sign of Ehrlich.

Baker noted that improved conditions allowed teams to be safely sent into the water on Wednesday.

Crews are planning to search the Clark Fork River from Jacobs Island to the Reserve Street bridge.

Baker tells MTN he visited with Ehrlich'sfamily members to keep them informed about the search efforts.

“We’re doing everything we can to locate her," Baker said.

The 33-year-old Ehrlich was reported missing on Friday, Feb. 21 near the University of Montana.