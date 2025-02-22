Search efforts underway for missing Colorado woman in Missoula

MISSOULA — The Missoula Police Department asks for the public’s help finding 33-year-old Danit Ehrlich, who was reported missing Friday near the University of Montana.

Ehrlich was last known in the Jacobs Island dog park area near South Van Buren St. on Friday morning.

Missoula Police said on Saturday morning that they are actively searching the area using drones in an effort to locate Danit and her dog, Bamba.

Zach Volheim/MTN News The Missoula Police Department searching for Danit Ehrlich on February 22, 2025.

The family tells MTN News Ehrlich has brown hair, is 5'5" tall, has a nose ring on the right side, and tattoos down her right arm. They say her car and phone were found near Jacobs Island on Friday, Feb. 21, 2025.

Lian Szeto Colorado woman Danit Ehrlich and her dog were reported missing in Missoula on Friday, Feb. 21, 2025.

Ehrlich was traveling in a black Subaru with Colorado plates. Ehrlich was said to be traveling from Colorado to Washington State when her car was found in Missoula.

Anyone with information about Ehrlich's whereabouts is asked to contact the Missoula Police Department at 406-552-6300.