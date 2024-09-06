Watch Now
Missoula County

Dorothy Dragon mural unveiled in downtown Missoula

Artist Lillian Nelson spent three months working on a gigantic dragon that spans across three brick walls
Dorothy Dragon
MISSOULA — People walking around downtown Missoula over the past few months may have seen an artist painting the Dorothy Building on Alder Street.

The Dorothy Dragon mural is officially finished and was unveiled to the public on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024.

Artist Lillian Nelson spent three months working on a gigantic dragon that spans across three brick walls. The mural is 188 feet long and 26 feet high.

The mural was made possible through partnerships and support from the Missoula Downtown Foundation as well as the building owner Sandy Mitchell.

This piece was one of two murals installed this summer funded by the Missoula Downtown Foundation's Arts and Culture Impact Grant.

