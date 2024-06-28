Eagle Watch Estates residents meet with HUD to address living condition concerns

MISSOULA — Elderly and disabled residents at Eagle Watch Estates in Missoula attest that they have holes in their ceilings, heat issues in the winter, and lack of communication with their property management.

There was a community meeting planned for June 27, 2024, with apartment property management, Accessible Spaces Incorporated (ASI) and representatives from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to address their concerns. However, that took a turn.

“If [my daughter] wouldn't have came over and caught me, I probably wouldn't be here today,” said Eagle Watch Estates resident Ron Schindler who has multiple sclerosis.



Schindler explained that his doctor told him that any major temperature change could be life threatening. “What's going to happen is if you're out of that range, your body will shut down,” he detailed.

When temperatures dipped below zero in January, the heat went out at Eagle Watch, Schindler shared he was stuck in his apartment, unable to reach the property manager, Minnesota-based ASI, and without warmth, until his daughter came to help.

Alessandro Mitchell with the Missoula Tenants Union stated that after the frigid weekend, when ASI responded, they offered the elderly and disabled tenants accommodations.

“They put them up in a hotel that was not ADA compliant and they brought them in cars that weren't ADA compliant,” he said.

The Tenants Union and the Eagle Watch Tenants Association sent a letter of concern to ASI which included that they'd like to have an on-site caretaker to handle repairs and maintenance issues.

Mitchell continued, “Shortly after that, we were able to use a contact at Jon Tester's office to put pressure on HUD.”

On Thursday, June 27, residents at Eagle Watch Estates and their advocates met with a representative from HUD to discuss concerns about their living conditions. However, this was supposed to be a bigger meeting with their property manager.

“Originally, we were supposed to have a town hall hosted by HUD here. After we sent in reasonable accommodations requests to have advocates in the room and got an answer back from ASI that they were canceling the town hall,” Mitchell stated.

Mitchell was hoping that property management would have an open community meeting where residents could have some support, "The more of us are in the room, the more power the tenants have."

ASI told MTN in a statement that they did not meet with residents so as to not interfere with HUD.

"As federally assisted housing communities, please note that both properties are currently having required, routine, previously scheduled Management & Occupancy Reviews (MORs) performed on-site with representatives from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) performing the reviews. One part of the MORs is to provide an opportunity for our housing residents to meet privately with HUD representatives."

So, instead of a group conference, residents and advocates met privately with a HUD representative and shared their concerns.

“She seemed concerned, legitimately concerned, about what the tenants are experiencing here, at least from the one interview I was in for and it looks like they are going to apply pressure on ASI to get their needs taken care of,” Mitchell detailed.

HUD explained in a statement to MTN:

"HUD is committed to ensuring that residents have a means of raising their concerns to property ownership and that their issues are sufficiently addressed. As a result of issues raised by residents and HUD’s concern about Eagle Watch Estates meeting its obligations, HUD staff accelerated a scheduled review of the property operations to Thursday, June 27. HUD staff met with residents during this review and will maintain a dialogue with them to ensure that ownership is addressing their concerns."

ASI continued in their statement to MTN: