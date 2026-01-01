Elote Mexican Bar & Grille closing at Southgate Mall

MISSOULA — A Mexican restaurant that opened nearly two years ago at the mall in Missoula is closing this weekend.

Elote Mexican Bar & Grille announced Thursday that it will close permanently on Sunday.

"Despite our best efforts, the economics of being at the mall without a full liquor license has proven unsustainable," the business stated in a social media post.

Elote opened in the spring of 2024 in the former Red Robin location at Southgate Mall.

The restaurant will be open through Saturday.

"These are the final days to enjoy Letty’s beloved Tres Leches Cake and the best molé in town," the post read. "Thank you for being a part of our journey."