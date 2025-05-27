Female dies after being swept downstream in river near Maclay Bridge

MISSOULA — A female died after being swept downstream near the Maclay Bridge in Missoula on Saturday, May 24.

The Missoula Rural Fire District (MRFD) responded to the scene in the Target Range area at 4:50 p.m.



MRFD Battalion Chief Ron Lubke tells MTN it appears a female was trying to swim across the river when she became tired and tried to return to shore. However, the current pushed the victim downstream.

A friend who attempted to reach her was unable to and asked passersby for help.

MTN News A river rescue operation near Maclay Bridge west of Missoula on May 24, 2025.

Lubke says MRFD responded to the scene and a "unified command" was set up with the Missoula County Sheriff's Office, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks game wardens, and Missoula County Search and Rescue. Additionally, Life Flight was called to the scene to search from the air.

The victim was found under the water shortly before 6:10 p.m., and crews pulled her from the water minutes later. Lubke says the victim was pronounced dead shortly after she was recovered from the river.

The name and age of the victim are not available at this time.

- information from Emily Brown included in this report.